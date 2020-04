In Pakistan: 18 coronavirus patients cured using Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin’LAHORE: Mayo Hospital CEO and Corona Advisory Group Co-Chairperson Professor Dr Asad Aslam on Thursday said that 18 COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated with anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine and antibiotic Azithromycin during the past five days in Lahore city.Speaking to, he said that eight patients at Mayo Hospital, four at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and five at other hospitals of the province were administered the drugs in the past five days.“The patients were administered two tablets Hydroxychloroquine in the morning and two in the evening on the first day whereas on the remaining four days, they were given one tablet in the morning and one in the evening. Simultaneously, they were given one tablet of Azithromycin in the morning and one in the evening for five days,” he said.Dr Aslam urged the people to avoid self-medication and said that these medicines should only be used upon a doctor’s prescription because they could have serious side effects. “Doctors at private clinics may also prescribe these medicines if any coronavirus patient approaches them” he added.The writer is a member of the staff. He can be reached on Twitter: @shahab_omer, and on email: shahab.omer@gmail.com