18.9 billion rupees worth of power generation needed for CPEC Special Economic Zones



The nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be requiring PKR 18.9 billion worth of energy. This was revealed in documents presented to the Senate Special Committee on CPEC, by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.



The total demand under the documents is 935 MW, while current capacity is 53 MW. The Senate Committee was further informed that no data on CPEC has been shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Ministry denied any reports circulating on the data sharing to IMF. The Committee, after reviewing the future projects, recommended more water projects, citing scarcity of water as one of the biggest issues in Pakistan

Click to expand...