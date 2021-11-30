What's new

18.8 million mobile units were manufactured locally during Jan-Oct 2021 : PTA

Samsung will start production in a few months. Authorization has already been given to Samsung-Lucky group joint venture by PTA. Cellphones will be assembled at Kia Plant Port Qasim.
Xiaomi-Airlink joint venture will start assembling Xiaomi mobile phones next year.

Smartphone giant to set up local manufacturing plant | The Express Tribune

Dawood says initial production of Xiaomi will be around 3 million handsets per annum
PTA allows Pakistani company to produce Samsung phones

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Samsung phones will now be produced locally. This is due to the fact that the PTA has issued a license to a Pakistani firm to manufacture Samsung smartphones locally.
Samsung Smart TV assembling plant will start operations next year IA.


Samsung to set up TV manufacturing plant | The Express Tribune

Facility will be operational in Q4, produce 50,000 TVs annually
