177,232 motorcycles registered in Jan-May

FE Online Report | Published: June 21, 2019 17:25:56Around 177,232 motorcycles were registered in the first five months of calendar year across the country, according to official data.Of the total, 42,830 motorcycles were registered in Dhaka during the period, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) statistics.The data also revealed that 395,603 motorbikes were registered in 2018 while 326,550 in 2017.