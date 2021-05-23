What's new

170 Year old Hanuman Das Baba: A Living Saint of Vrindavan

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,624
-33
1,365
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
170 Year old Hanuman Das Baba: A Living Saint of Vrindavan



The following photos are of Hanuman Das Baba of Vrindavan, who may be one of the oldest living saints on earth. Once I asked this Baba how old he was. He Replied he could not remember his age, but recalled that he was 12 years old when Jhansi Rani fought the British. You can deduce his age from that. Jhansi Rani fought the British in 1857, so he would be around 170 years old.

He mentioned to me that he had grown a second set of teeth after all of his teeth had fallen out, something that happens to some people after 100 years. I have seen and heard of some other babas who also grew second sets of teeth after 100 years.

When young, Hanuman Das Baba left his home and came to Vrindavan to become a devotee of Lord Krishna. He founded a wonderful goshala (cow sanctuary) there, where 1,000 cows are currently being served and protected. When he was a child, his mother was a servant of the queen of Jhansi, who died in 1858.

The ashram of this Baba is located along the Vrindavan parikrama path, a short distance from the Krishna Balarama Mandir. He stays in a tiny room, just a few feet wide. Whenever you visit Vrindavan, please take the opportunity to meet this rare living saint. You will be amazed by his simplicity and humility.



 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,577
2
20,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Andhadhun said:
170 Year old Hanuman Das Baba: A Living Saint of Vrindavan



The following photos are of Hanuman Das Baba of Vrindavan, who may be one of the oldest living saints on earth. Once I asked this Baba how old he was. He Replied he could not remember his age, but recalled that he was 12 years old when Jhansi Rani fought the British. You can deduce his age from that. Jhansi Rani fought the British in 1857, so he would be around 170 years old.

He mentioned to me that he had grown a second set of teeth after all of his teeth had fallen out, something that happens to some people after 100 years. I have seen and heard of some other babas who also grew second sets of teeth after 100 years.

When young, Hanuman Das Baba left his home and came to Vrindavan to become a devotee of Lord Krishna. He founded a wonderful goshala (cow sanctuary) there, where 1,000 cows are currently being served and protected. When he was a child, his mother was a servant of the queen of Jhansi, who died in 1858.

The ashram of this Baba is located along the Vrindavan parikrama path, a short distance from the Krishna Balarama Mandir. He stays in a tiny room, just a few feet wide. Whenever you visit Vrindavan, please take the opportunity to meet this rare living saint. You will be amazed by his simplicity and humility.



Click to expand...
Put this poor man out of his misery. A lethal injection would do the trick for him.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,624
-33
1,365
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Reichsmarschall said:
Put this poor man out of his misery. A lethal injection would do the trick for him.
Click to expand...
He died in 2013.

Based on your post, I take it Euthanasia is sanctioned by Islam , Right ?
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
kya faltu mazaak hain yeh? There are no certified human beings living past the age of 122...and 130 is probably the maximum genetic terminus of human beings
Click to expand...
What is a "certified" human being ?

Who issue this Almighty "certificate" ?

Is it anything like the "Certificates" Bangladeshi Muslims show to prove Indian citizenship ?
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
Euthanasia should be legalized in India
Click to expand...
Have you recommended it to your parents and grand parents yet ?
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,186
-7
3,170
Country
India
Location
Germany
Andhadhun said:
He died in 2013.

Based on your post, I take it Euthanasia is sanctioned by Islam , Right ?


What is a "certified" human being ?

Who issue this Almighty "certificate" ?

Is it anything like the "Certificates" Bangladeshi Muslims show to prove Indian citizenship ?


Have you recommended it to your parents and grand parents yet ?
Click to expand...


Nobody has ever lived beyond 122 in the human records..heck even in the Vedas the record is 116...It becomes wackier Purana onwards ...

Yeah my mother requested me that if she ever becomes too frail, then take her to Netherlands for the purpose of euthanasia

I think the Lingayat leader was the oldest verified Hindu sage..

Oldest people - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

List of the verified oldest people - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Longevity claims - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

Longevity myths - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,624
-33
1,365
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
Nobody has ever lived beyond 122 in the human records..heck even in the Vedas the record is 116...It becomes wackier Purana onwards ...

Yeah my mother requested me that if she ever becomes too frail, then take her to Netherlands for the purpose of euthanasia

I think the Lingayat leader was the oldest verified Hindu sage..

Oldest people - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

List of the verified oldest people - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Longevity claims - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

Longevity myths - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
LOL.

Meet Swami Sivananda, The Oldest Living Man On Earth; 124 Years Old







World's oldest man, 145 years old, just wants to die

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom