17-yr-old girl in Vizag found dead with her throat slit amid wedding celebrations

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
17-yr-old girl in Vizag found dead with her throat slit amid wedding celebrations

Chief Minister Jagan has announced compensation for her family, and urged police to treat complaints of harassment without indifference.

Suspect Akhil on the left and victim Varalakshmi on the right

NEWS CRIME SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 01, 2020 - 13:34
TNM Staff Follow @thenewsminute

Seventeen-year-old girl Varalakshmi had been busy with her cousin’s wedding festivities for the past few days. She had been moving back and forth between her home in suburban Vizag and her relative’s home nearby. On Saturday evening, when she went missing for a while, her family thought she might have been midway between the two houses. The search ended with the family finding her body near a temple nearby, with her throat slit. Police have reportedly taken into custody the suspect named Akhil, who was known to Varalakshmi and her family, and his interrogation is underway.

“In the Srinagar hill area within Gajuwaka police station limits, a young girl named Varalakshmi, approximately 17 years old, was killed. We are investigating who did it. Akhil is a suspect,” a police officer told ETV. While the police are yet to reveal the preliminary details of their investigation so far, some of Varalakshmi’s family members have spoken to the media about the events of Saturday evening.

Varalakshmi’s brother told reporters that the two of them were at their home together for a brief period on Saturday evening. Varalakshmi had come home to change clothes before returning to her cousin’s house to apply mehendi for the wedding. When he went to the washroom and came back, Varalakshmi was gone, he said. On finding out that she hadn’t reached the location of wedding festivities either, her brother began to look for her. “My father had also come home by then. We both started looking for her,” he said.

The brother said that the suspect Akhil and his sister Varalakshmi were in love. Their father, however, told TV 9 that Akhil, who is three to four years older than Varalakshmi, had known her and her brother since their school days. The father alleged Akhil had stalked and harassed Varalakshmi in the past.

The brother, who often saw Akhil at a nearby temple on a hilltop, went there to look for his sister. “I went to the temple and asked around, but no one knew. As I was checking with my cousins if she had gone home, I saw him (Akhil) running away in blood stained clothes. I went up (to the temple) and called her name, but didn’t get any response,” he said.
He went to Akhil’s house to look for him before returning to the temple. By then, he was informed by a bystander that a man and a couple of police officers had gone up the hill. The brother went up to find Varalakshmi’s body, dumped behind a wall among shrubs.

Another relative told Sakshi TV that Akhil had run home to confess to his father, who then informed the police. The police then caught Akhil, who led them to Varalakshmi’s body near the temple, she said.

A few reports suggest that another man named Ram has also been taken into custody in relation to Varalakshmi’s death. Varalakshmi’s brother told reporters that Akhil and Ram had gotten into a fight over Varalakshmi, a couple of days before her death.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Varalakshmi’s family. He instructed authorities to take the incident seriously, and to take strict measures to curb crimes against women in the state. “If a girl or woman informs that she is under threat from a person or a group of persons, police must take immediate measures without any indifference,” he said.

---

@Gadkari, try and find a "Love Jihad" angle in the above crime from four days ago.
 
Surya 1

And what is the point in Posting such news here?
 
Surya 1

jamahir said:
To point out that such "crimes of passion" are not done primarily out of some religious zeal that is funded by ISI. @Gadkari has been on a Crusade to say otherwise.
Whether it is done out of religious zeal or not may be decided by verifying a large sample data. Cherry picking an incident to prove point doesn't prove anything. When one religion or community is overwhelmingly involved in particular type of crime beyond average, it can be said that such religion has strong correlation with such crime. If you know the statics, a word :Degree of confidence" is used to express the likelihood of such event from sample. Very often person like you cherry pick one incident to prove the point which is wrong and doesn't stand the test of logic.
 
RoadRunner401

Surya 1 said:
Whether it is done out of religious zeal or not may be decided by verifying a large sample data. Cherry picking an incident to prove point doesn't prove anything. When one religion or community is overwhelmingly involved in particular type of crime beyond average, it can be said that such religion has strong correlation with such crime. If you know the statics, a word :Degree of confidence" is used to express the likelihood of such event from sample. Very often person like you cherry pick one incident to prove the point which is wrong and doesn't stand the test of logic.
You mean data created By Indian And Western Propaganda machine creating fake news and spreading all over the internet while having the policy of not publishing any crime taking place in India by Indian media is decisive while pointing out the real crime of Indians is cherry picking.






NEW DELHI — In this secular but predominantly Hindu nation of more than 1.2 billion people, religious conversions have always been a touchy subject.
Earlier this week, more than 50 impoverished Muslim families in a slum in the northern Indian city of Agra attended a simple but controversial ceremony at which they were asked by a Hindu priest to chant and throw offerings into the holy fire in front of some Hindu idols.

The priest then welcomed the Muslims into the Hindu fold.
Some Muslims in the neighborhood of trash collectors told local reporters that it was all a fraud. They said that a Hindu activist had assured them that by attending the ceremony, they will get the government’s coveted “below-poverty-line” identity card and access to state welfare assistance in health and education.

Bajrang Dal, the organizers of the ceremony and a radical Hindu group associated with Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s party, said that the ceremony was held in the open and the religious conversion was voluntary.

But the incident created an uproar in parliament and on social media all week about how the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steering the nation toward a Hindu identity.
The debate also raised the contentious issue of conversion activities by some evangelical Christians and Muslim groups.
“Muslim and Christian evangelists have always been opposed to laws that ban or restrain conversions in the name of freedom of religion,” said an essay in the news portal called Firstpost.

The Indian constitution grants religious freedom to its citizens. But five Indian states have enacted stringent laws against conversions that are carried out by force or allurement. Implementation of these laws has been arbitrary.
Members of the BJP seized the opportunity and called for a ban on forced religious conversions.

"We are more than willing to discuss the religious conversion issue, we want a law against it,” said parliamentary affairs minister Venkaiah Naidu, echoing a longstanding BJP demand aimed at curbing the missionary activities of Christian groups.
Opposition Congress party lawmaker Anand Sharma called it “a diabolic agenda” of Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the Hindu scripture Bhagavad-Gita should be declared a “national scripture.” Another BJP state leader, Manohar Lal Khattar, went one step further. He said the Bhagavad-Gita was above the nation’s constitution.
An affiliate of the BJP has asked for donations this week to fund an event in the northern city of Aligarh to convert Christians and Muslims to Hinduism this Christmas.
 
YeBeWarned

Definitely a case of Love Jihad from Bakths , come on Bakts how long you will tolerate this ? take your cuntry back, Moslems are taking your girls away, that's a huge cock block for you, I understand you guys have small D's but still show some balls and do something about it :lol:
 
Surya 1

RoadRunner401 said:
You mean data created By Indian And Western Propaganda machine creating fake news and spreading all over the internet while having the policy of not publishing any crime taking place in India by Indian media is decisive while pointing out the real crime of Indians is cherry picking.
you can deny the reality and regress. Nobody can stop the people like you. Keep denying and keep regressing.
 
Gadkari

jamahir said:
@Gadkari, try and find a "Love Jihad" angle in the above crime from four days ago.
Notice the difference ?

Akhil had run home to confess to his father, who then informed the police. The police then caught Akhil, who led them to Varalakshmi’s body near the temple, she said.
 
jamahir

Gadkari said:
Notice the difference ?

Akhil had run home to confess to his father, who then informed the police. The police then caught Akhil, who led them to Varalakshmi’s body near the temple, she said.
Tell the not-Muslim not-Love-Jihadi Akhil to bring back the girl to life.
 
