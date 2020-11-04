17-yr-old girl in Vizag found dead with her throat slit amid wedding celebrations

jamahir said: To point out that such "crimes of passion" are not done primarily out of some religious zeal that is funded by ISI. @Gadkari has been on a Crusade to say otherwise. Click to expand...

Whether it is done out of religious zeal or not may be decided by verifying a large sample data. Cherry picking an incident to prove point doesn't prove anything. When one religion or community is overwhelmingly involved in particular type of crime beyond average, it can be said that such religion has strong correlation with such crime. If you know the statics, a wordegree of confidence" is used to express the likelihood of such event from sample. Very often person like you cherry pick one incident to prove the point which is wrong and doesn't stand the test of logic.