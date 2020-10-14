17-Year-Old Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For 22 Days At A Farm In Odisha: Police

Demanding assistance of ₹ 25 lakh for the family of the girl, Congress spokesperson Nishikant Mishra said the incident should be investigated by the crime branch.

A man allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and took her to a farm in Odisha's Cuttack where he and another man raped her for 22 days, the police said today.A native of Tirtol in the neighbouring Jagatsinghpur district, the girl had run away from home after a fight with her parents last month, they said.While she was waiting to board a bus at the OMP Square in Cuttack to return home, a man offered to drop her home on his motorcycle, the girl told the district Child Welfare Committee.But instead of going to Tirtol, he took her to a poultry farm in the Gatiroutpatna village and held her captive in a room for 22 days, she said.Two men then raped her repeatedly at the farm, she added.The girl was rescued during the day after the farm was raided when some locals tipped-off the police, suspecting illegal activities at the farm, officials said.One man was arrested while efforts are on to find the second accused, a police official said."A police team has been formed to apprehend the friend of the accused," said Cuttack city Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh.The girl was later produced before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from where she has been sent to an orphanage, he said.A case has been filed under IPC sections 376(2)(c) and 376(2)(g) that relates to rape and gang rap, and section 34, which is slapped when a criminal act is done by several persons.The incident drew sharp criticism from different quarters with the opposition BJP and Congress launching an attack on the BJD government in the state.BJP's state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar accused the Naveen Patnaik government of having failed to ensure the safety and security of women.Noting that the girl hails from Tirtol where a by-election is scheduled to be held next month, she wondered as to how the ruling BJD will face the people in the constituency.Congress spokesperson Nishikant Mishra said the gang-rape showed that women in the state are not safe and secure at all. Demanding assistance of ₹ 25 lakh for the family of the girl, he said the incident should be investigated by the crime branch.