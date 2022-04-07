What's new

17 TTP suicide bombers have infiltrated into Pak cities from Afghanistan - CTD

Molvi Fuzla's terrorists are on a mission now.

I wish one of them had a mishap and takes the molvi with him!

Allah is khbees molvi ko Jahanum kay kisay sabb say akhri darjay maiN jaga day!
 
PanzerKiel said:
After reading the letter, i cant find any mention of 200-300 TTP fighters trying to sneak in. There is only mention of 17 bombers who have already reached their assigned targets in cities....though no mention that they did this by crossing the border.
They may have been the previous clashes at the border, though not mentioned in that specific alert.
 
PanzerKiel said:
After reading the letter, i cant find any mention of 200-300 TTP fighters trying to sneak in. There is only mention of 17 bombers who have already reached their assigned targets in cities....though no mention that they did this by crossing the border.
Then this is even more frightening, with military and govt are already bogged down with on going scandal this can prove disastrous
 

