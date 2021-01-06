17 terrorists killed in Baluchistan in multiple operations

Another operation by forces in Balochistan, 6 more terrorists killedSix more terrorists were killed in the operation of the forces in Balochistan, today the number of terrorists killed in various operations has risen to 15.The latest operation of the security forces was carried out in Jambro area of Harnai where a search operation was conducted on the information of the presence of the hideout of the banned organization.When the forces arrived, the terrorists opened fire. In retaliation, six terrorists, including the commander, were killed.Earlier, between Friday and Saturday night, CTD killed nine terrorists of the banned outfit in the Roshi area of Mastung. Nine Kalashnikovs, Prima cards, detonators and RPG rockets, shells and other materials Was taken into custody.CTD expands investigation by registering FIR of incident, killed terrorists, involved in attacks on security forces, sensitive installations and forcesQUETTA: (Dunya News) Nine terrorists were killed during a CTD operation in Mastung area of Balochistan. Twenty kilograms of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.According to the CTD spokesman, an exchange of fire took place during the operation in which nine terrorists were killed and 20 kg of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.