17 serving and 10 retired faculty members of Aligarh Muslim University succumb to Coronavirus

17 serving and 10 retired faculty members of AMU succumb to Coronavirus infection in the last 20 days

16 faculty members of AMU currently undergoing treatment for Coronavirus

AMU loses 16 serving, 10 retired faculty members to Covid in 20 days | Agra News - Times of India Agra: With the death of two more faculty members on Friday, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lost 16 serving and 10 retired faculty members to Covi.