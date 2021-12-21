17 questions on China dismissed by Lok Sabha citing ‘national security’, Congress’ Tewari says

Congress MP claims there has been not one discussion on China in the House since April 2020 & that important bills, discussions were ‘being railroaded’

‘Parliamentary institutions being hollowed out’

