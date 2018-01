17 persons died in the fire in Bawana industrial area



The Delhi police on Sunday arrested Manoj Jain, owner of an unauthorised fireworks factory after 17 persons — 10 women and seven men — were killed on Saturday in a massive fire in the manufacturing unit in Delhi's Bawana industrial area.

“Of 17 bodies, 14 have been handed over to their family members after the post-mortem; three bodies remain unidentified. We are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the family members of unidentified victims. We have also set up a desk at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital to assist relatives of the deceased,” Mr. Gupta said.

Jain had rented the factory from January 1, the DCP said.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence, even if it is a government official,” he said. Mr Jain accompanied Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who met families of the fire victims at the BSA hospital.