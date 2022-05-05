What's new

17 more Muslim properties bulldozed by BJP govt. in Gujarat

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
648
1
805
Country
India
Location
India
As many as 17 godowns belonging to Muslims were bulldozed on 28 April by authorities in Khambhat town of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat. This was the second demolition drive carried out by authorities in the area in less than two weeks.

Administrations led by Hindu nationalist BJP have been targeting Muslims after communal tensions broke out over anti-Muslim chants during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat and some other states.

40-year-old Sayid is one of the Muslims whose warehouses were reduced to rubble on 28 April in Gujarat. He estimated that he had suffered losses amounting to Rs 9 lakh. “I am on the streets, I have lost everything,” Sayid was quoted by Scroll as saying.

Processions led by Hindu extremist groups sparked violence on 10 April in Gujarat’s Khambhat. Five days after the incident, local administration razed several shops belonging to Muslims in the area.

Scores of Muslims have also been arrested after the 10 April communal tensions in Khambhat. Many of them are the ones whose shops and other belongings have been bulldozed by authorities.

https://muslimmirror.com/eng/17-god...d-by-hindu-nationalist-government-in-gujarat/
 
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,432
-9
3,182
Country
India
Location
France
You pay the price for rioting.
India must also catch ISIS members within Muslim communities, too many people are joining ISIS from India nowadays.
Places to watch are Kashmir, west bengal and Kerala.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,421
3
7,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dehli riots, Rajhistan riots, etc
Muslim areas, overwhelmed by Hindus mob, and still Muslims are culprit. Its like, a theif comes to your house, you fight back, and then you are charged.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,723
-6
1,656
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Jugger said:
You pay the price for rioting.
India must also catch ISIS members within Muslim communities, too many people are joining ISIS from India nowadays.
Places to watch are Kashmir, west bengal and Kerala.
Click to expand...
It’s easy for them to attack Kafirs and then play the victim and their hinduphobic portals will start their usual, “BJP-RSS, Hindutva, fascism, nazi, hindu nationalist” blah blah.

These are the so-called victims.
www.indiatoday.in

Jahangirpuri violence accused enters court in ‘Pushpa’ style | VIDEO

Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, was seen doing the signature pose of Telagu film ‘Pushpa’ while he was being taken to a Delhi court.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

A “poor slum dweller” who owns a BMW and many gold chains.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,354
0
88,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
Dehli riots, Rajhistan riots, etc
Muslim areas, overwhelmed by Hindus mob, and still Muslims are culprit. Its like, a theif comes to your house, you fight back, and then you are charged.
Click to expand...

That is 5000 years old way of life for you
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Muslim Vendors Scarred By Delhi’s So-Called Meat Ban, Terrified & Confused About The Future
Replies
0
Views
169
Hphobe
H
H
Muslim Political Worker killed by RSS Militants in Kerala
Replies
0
Views
130
Hphobe
H
H
[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP
Replies
3
Views
333
jamahir
jamahir
INDIAPOSITIVE
Muslims in India live with peace, says Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi ,trashing UK MP’s charges
Replies
3
Views
198
hussain0216
hussain0216
Akshay89
How Anti-Muslim Propaganda Is Spilling into India’s Film Industry
Replies
9
Views
427
NeverTry4Me
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom