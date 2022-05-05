17 more Muslim properties bulldozed by BJP govt. in Gujarat

As many as 17 godowns belonging to Muslims were bulldozed on 28 April by authorities in Khambhat town of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat. This was the second demolition drive carried out by authorities in the area in less than two weeks.
Administrations led by Hindu nationalist BJP have been targeting Muslims after communal tensions broke out over anti-Muslim chants during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat and some other states.
40-year-old Sayid is one of the Muslims whose warehouses were reduced to rubble on 28 April in Gujarat. He estimated that he had suffered losses amounting to Rs 9 lakh. “I am on the streets, I have lost everything,” Sayid was quoted by Scroll as saying.
Processions led by Hindu extremist groups sparked violence on 10 April in Gujarat’s Khambhat. Five days after the incident, local administration razed several shops belonging to Muslims in the area.
Scores of Muslims have also been arrested after the 10 April communal tensions in Khambhat. Many of them are the ones whose shops and other belongings have been bulldozed by authorities.
https://muslimmirror.com/eng/17-god...d-by-hindu-nationalist-government-in-gujarat/
