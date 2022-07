17 July 2022 Twenty seats Projected Winners based on 2018 election results - 10 seats won by IND & 10 seats by PTI in 2018 Elections

In 2018 elections 10 contestants won as IND and later joined PTI due to the efforts of businessman and politician, Jahangir Khan Tareen. 10 contestants won on PTI Tickets so one thing PTI claims all seats won on PTI ticket is not true.



PTI need 13 seats to form government in Punjab and PMLN need 9 seats.



My prediction is based on 2018 General Elections results.



PTI: 9 seats

PMLN: 8 seats

Close contest: 3 seats



PP-7 Rawalpindi - IND won by 1904 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN -

Projected Winner: PMLN

PP-83 Khushab - IND won by 21275 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN

Projected Winner: PMLN

PP-90 Bhakkar - IND won by 14435 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN

Projected Winner: PMLN



PP-125 Jhang - IND won by 12,452 votes margin, Runner up: PTI -

Projected Winner: PMLN



PP-158 Lahore - PTI (Aleem Khan) won by 7,071 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN -

Projected Winner: PMLN



PP-202 Sahiwal - PTI (Malik Nauman Langrial) won by 12994 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN -

Projected Winner: PMLN



PP-282 Layyah - IND won by 10615 votes margin, Runner up: PTI -

Projected Winner: PMLN



PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan - IND won by 9264 votes margin, Runner up: PTI

Projected Winner: PMLN

PP-140 Sheikhupura - PTI won by 6833 votes margin, Runner up: PMLN