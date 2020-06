These buggers will never learn, all these mofos needs a proper spanking, its about time now. Who could under stand the pain more as |I have lost brother just couple of days back due to the spread of COVID 19.



if somebody sneezes or cough in a public place and try to top them they just come at you and start fighting like a certified jaahil. I dont know how many more lives we will loose before we learn. what a shame for all of us.

