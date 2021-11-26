What's new

160,000 winter outfits delivered by Y-20 heavy transport planes to PLA troops at Sino-India border

160,000 sets of high tech winter outfits had beendelivered by Y-20 heavy transport plane to PLA troops at Sino-India border One set of outfits has 10 items, cold protection items are all self heated.

Y-20 proved its capablity of transporting personel and supplies to high altitude plateau terrains.

 
