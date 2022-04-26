16 years of living in China ,From Madrid, Spain to China. Europe is so behind​

All foreginers are struggling to stay in China because of the government policies and covid lockdowns, but they still don't want to go back, after 16 years living in China, this Spanish lady said she won't go back to Europe, she used to go back to Spain but it felt like traveling back in time, Europe is just so far behind.She also tells that 16 years ago when she first came to China, the average thought of the Chinese people was foreigners were richer than them, but now the public opinion is the opposite, foreigners became the poorer bunch.