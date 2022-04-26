What's new

16 years of living in China ,From Madrid, Spain to China. Europe is so behind

16 years of living in China ,From Madrid, Spain to China. Europe is so behind

All foreginers are struggling to stay in China because of the government policies and covid lockdowns, but they still don't want to go back, after 16 years living in China, this Spanish lady said she won't go back to Europe, she used to go back to Spain but it felt like traveling back in time, Europe is just so far behind.

She also tells that 16 years ago when she first came to China, the average thought of the Chinese people was foreigners were richer than them, but now the public opinion is the opposite, foreigners became the poorer bunch.

 
New policies make it very hard to live in China for foreigners, many foreign expats struggle to stay.
City of Beijing is especially difficult for foreigners due to numerous not very foreigner friendly new policies and regulation, many long term Beijing local foreign expats now start to think of moving to other cities in China.

 

