Laced drink, dumped

Following this, the trio stuffed a cloth into her mouth and took turns to rape her, he added. Then they forced her for a laced drink after which she fell unconscious.



“When the victim did not return home, her parents reported the matter to the police. She was recovered from a secluded road near Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology in Knowledge Park at around 2 a.m. in an unconscious state,” the officer added.



She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later discharged after a first aid.



Based of the complaint filed the victim’s father and the statements recorded, a case under Sections 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act [POSCO] were registered against the accused,” the officer said.