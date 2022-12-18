16-Year-Old Gang-Raped By 8 Men For Over 12 Hours In Maharashtra: Police

According to officers, the girl said she had been lured by one of the men, who is said to be a minor.​

Eight men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar, the police said on Sunday.According to officers, the girl said she had been lured by one of the men, who is said to be a minor.She was taken to a vacant bungalow in their seaside village by the accused on Friday evening, the police said.They took turns to rape her till the next morning, they added."In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 11 am the next day," a police officer said."The accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow, where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes," he said.All eight men have been arrested on the complaint of the girl, the police said.