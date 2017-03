9. 1955 – Pakistan International Airlines are born – Lockheed PIA Plane standing at Heathrow Airport

10. 1955 – Biggest post-independence project – Kotri Barrage

11. First President of Pakistan Major-General Iskander Sworn in on March 23, 1956

12. Foundation stone for The State Bank of Pakistan was laid in Karachi on March 8, 1957

13. 1958: Martial Law by General Ayub Khan

14. Murree Bazaar of the 1950s

15. National Football Team of Pakistan in the 1950s

16. President Nixon signing a guest book at Radio Pakistan in the 1950s