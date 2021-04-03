What's new

16 Pakistani Universities Named in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021 out of top 300

Posted 4 weeks ago

In an encouraging development, 16 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021.


According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2021.
Sr. No.UniversityRanking
1.Quaid-i-Azam University=100
2.Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan124
3.COMSATS University Islamabad171
4.University of Peshawar201–250
5.University of Agriculture, Faisalabad251-300
6.Government College University Faisalabad251-300
7.Lahore University of Management Sciences251-300
8.National University of Sciences and Technology251-300
9.University of the Punjab301-350
10.Bahauddin Zakariya University401+
11.University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore401+
12.Government College University Lahore401+
13.The Islamia University of Bahawalpur401+
14.PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi401+
15.University of Sargodha401+
16.University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore401+

The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.
The 2021 rankings include 551 universities from 30 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.
With 3 universities, Hong Kong is the most-represented territory in the top 10 of Asia University Rankings 2021.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2021.

Sr. No.UniversityCountryRanking
1.Tsinghua UniversityChina1
2.Peking UniversityChina2
3.National University of SingaporeSingapore3
4.University of Hong KongHong Kong4
5.Nanyang Technological University, SingaporeSingapore5
6.The University of TokyoJapan6
7.Chinese University of Hong KongHong Kong7
8.The Hong Kong University of Science and TechnologyHong Kong8
9.Seoul National UniversitySouth Korea9
10.Kyoto UniversityJapan10



