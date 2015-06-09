What's new

16 Chinese Strategic Transport Aircraft Fleet Come Close to Malaysia

PLA Aircraft South China Sea Training Routine, 'no Malaysian airspace violated'
Strategic Transport Planes contribute to disaster relief, COVID-19 vaccine transportation: experts
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Jun 02, 2021 01:26 PM

A Y-20 large transport aircraft attached to an aviation division under the PLA Western Theater Command flies at a predetermined altitude during a flight training mission on January 4, 2021. (eng.chianmil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shu)

A Y-20 large transport aircraft attached to an aviation division under the PLA Western Theater Command flies at a predetermined altitude during a flight training mission on January 4, 2021. (eng.chianmil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shu)


The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force reportedly dispatched 16 aircraft comprising strategic transport planes to the South China Sea for routine flight training on Monday without violating the airspace of other countries.

Malaysia's claim of the Chinese aircraft being a "serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety" does not stand, and neither would China do such a thing, as China is looking to jointly maintain regional peace and stability with the friendly neighbor, Chinese experts said on Wednesday.

China's strategic airlifters can play important roles in disaster and humanitarian relief in the region, as they did with delivering COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies, observers said.

Malaysia's air force said on Tuesday that it detected 16 Chinese Air Force planes flying within 60 nautical miles off Sarawak state in Malaysian Borneo on Monday, calling it a "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea and a "serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety," Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The aircraft, comprising Ilyushin il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters, had traveled in an "in-trail" tactical formation at an altitude of between 7,000 and 8,230 meters, Reuters said.

In response to the incident, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed at a regular press conference on Wednesday that the Chinese Air Force held a routine training operation in southern Nansha in the South China Sea.

It did not target any country, and the Chinese Air Force strictly abided by international law without entering the airspace of other countries, Wang said, noting that China has communicated with Malaysia over the matter.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the PLA's strategic transport aircraft are no homebodies, and need to make long-distance flights to carry out their duties.

The South China Sea is a region where strategic transport aircraft need to cover both military airlift and humanitarian aid tasks, so it is totally normal for them to hold routine exercises there, Song said.

Beijing-based military expert Wei Dongxu told the Global Times on Wednesday that if natural disasters or other humanitarian crises occur in the South China Sea, China's strategic transport aircraft will play an important role and send relief personnel and supplies.

China's strategic cargo planes have been playing a key role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and the PLA's Y-20 airlifters were dispatched to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to several countries, including those in the South China Sea region.

Reuters reported that the foreign ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain the "intrusion."

Song said that since China's aircraft did not enter another country's airspace, accusations of sovereignty violation do not stand.

As the PLA develops, training operations may become more frequent, but China will not pose a threat to other countries, analysts stressed.

Instead of being a threat, the development of China's military capabilities is a stabilizing and constructive factor for the region, Wei said.

"China and Malaysia are friendly neighbors, and China is willing to continue bilateral friendly consultations with Malaysia to jointly maintain regional peace and stability," Reuters quoted a Chinese Embassy spokesperson as saying over the matter.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202106/1225171.shtml


16 Strategic Transport :o: That's a Bold message for sure.

If race conflict happen in Malaysia, of course China's Air Force can easily send their Airborne Elite Division in matter of hours to the hot spot. To do Emergency Humanitarian Mission
 
I dont understand, on the one hand Malaysia is a potential buyers of China/Pak jf-17 and on the other hand this is happening between China and Malaysia ? Can anyone enlighten me..?
 
Daniel808 said:
16 Strategic Transport :o: That's a Bold message for sure.

If race conflict happen in Malaysia, of course China's Air Force can easily send their Airborne Elite Division in matter of hours to the hot spot. To do Emergency Humanitarian Mission
Lol they will have to send their entire army to safe these if the Malays wanted them gone.. Their army won't even be able to reach them.. You will likely collide with approx 400m Malays, Indonesians and Brunians.? the archipelago is stacked population wise and has plenty of rain forests a tough terrain to fight in
 
Titanium100 said:
Lol they will have to send their entire army to safe these if the Malays wanted them gone.. Their army won't even be able to reach them.. You will likely collide with approx 400m Malays, Indonesians and Brunians. Only transport lol? the archipelago is stacked population wise and has plenty of rain forests a tough terrain to fight in
They only send the message, that's why they send Strategic Transport only.
But of course, they can easily send huge fighter fleets too


For the near term, the priority for Beijing’s military planners is that “the most important role for tanker aircraft is to resolve the dilemma of tactical aircraft concerning take-off weight and whether to carry more fuel or more ordnance [解决起飞重量有限的战术机多载油还是多载弹的矛盾, 是加油机的重要作用].” For China’s strike aircraft, such as the J-16 and Su-30, both heavy aircraft that will need to fly low, more tankers will afford them significantly more loiter time over the battle space, for example in Taiwan or South China Sea scenarios. It is assessed in this Chinese analysis that each Y-20 would have sufficient fuel to top off 18 Su-30s, enabling them to operate beyond a distance of 1,000km. Interestingly, the article also mentions advantages for China’s western flank (e.g. Tibetan Plateau), where higher altitude airfields complicate takeoff weight.
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/chinas-y-20-real-china-military-plane-you-need-fear-185509



Each Y-20U Strategic Tanker can feed 18 SU-30/J-16/J-11 Heavy Fighter.
10 Y-20U Strategic Tanker only would be enough to support 180 SU-30/J-16/J-11 Heavy Fighter, that's more than enough to be a covering force, right 😉 @Titanium100
 
Daniel808 said:
They only send the message, that's why they send Strategic Transport only.
But of course, they can easily send huge fighter fleets too
Message.. That is so weak sauce message..

Next time you might get these taken down this is not Taiwan or phillpiness.
 
Titanium100 said:
Message.. That is so weak sauce message.. Just don't lead as consequence for them getting massacred for these people have no interest putting them chinese to the sword but don't enforce it yourself with this.. I know this was not the point at all from militarily point of view..

Next time you might get your jets taken down this is not Taiwan or phillpiness.
Another butthurt'rs :enjoy:
16 Strategic Transport flying near your country a weak message..Yeah rite



If that a weak message, then why Malaysia so panic :lol:
 
Daniel808 said:
Another butthurt'rs :enjoy:
16 Strategic Transport flying near your country a weak message..Yeah rite



If that a weak message, then why Malaysia so panic :lol:
Malaysia was not playing around things almost got serious it is no Phippines, Vietnam or Taiwan...

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo


Kuala Lumpur: The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
Malaysia's air force said it scrambled jets on Monday to conduct visual confirmation after the planes flew within 60 nautical miles off Sarawak state of Malaysian Borneo.
It described the incident as a "serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety."


The Chinese planes did not contact regional air traffic control despite being instructed several times, the air force said.

edition.cnn.com

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo

The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
Titanium100 said:
Malaysia was not playing around things almost got serious...

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo


Kuala LumpurThe Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
Malaysia's air force said it scrambled jets on Monday to conduct visual confirmation after the planes flew within 60 nautical miles off Sarawak state of Malaysian Borneo.
It described the incident as a "serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety."


The Chinese planes did not contact regional air traffic control despite being instructed several times, the air force said.

edition.cnn.com

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo

The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Taken down? Good luck with that..
Shoting down other country Strategic Transport over International airspace.

They are flying on International Airspace 60NM from Sarawak, Malaysia sovereign airspace is 12 NM (about 20km) from the coast
 
Titanium100 said:
Malaysia was not playing around things almost got serious it is no Phippines, Vietnam or Taiwan...

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo


Kuala LumpurThe Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
Malaysia's air force said it scrambled jets on Monday to conduct visual confirmation after the planes flew within 60 nautical miles off Sarawak state of Malaysian Borneo.
It described the incident as a "serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety."


The Chinese planes did not contact regional air traffic control despite being instructed several times, the air force said.

edition.cnn.com

Malaysia scrambles fighter jets after 16 Chinese military aircraft fly toward Borneo

The Foreign Ministry of Malaysia on Tuesday said it would summon China's envoy to explain an "intrusion" by 16 People's Liberation Army Air Force planes into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Beware of CNN report, they usually added lot of spices when comes to report stuff for China.
 
Exclusive Economic Zone is a self declared thing and has never been commonly recognised as an area with full sovereignty.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,377
-7
12,521
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
ozranger said:
Exclusive Economic Zone is a self declared thing and has never been commonly recognised as an area with full sovereignty.
Yes, many people didn't know that Airspace over ZEE is International Airspace.
Meanwhile, sovereign airspace is 12 NM (about 20km) from the coast.

In this case, Chinese Air Force flying on International Airspace 60NM from Sarawak
 
