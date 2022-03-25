16 cement factories to generate Rs600bn investment: minister

Published in Dawn , March 25th, 2022

LAHORE: The completion of 16 under-construction cement factories in the province will generate an overall investment of Rs600 billion and thousands of jobs.“Such a huge investment in the cement industry has never been made in history. It is the PTI government that created an enabling environment for new businesses,” Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal claimed while presiding over a meeting held at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Thursday.Punjab issued dozens of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for setting up cement factories keeping in view its increasing demand in the construction industry. The 16 factories included four in Mianwali district, one in Pind Dadan Khan, two each in Taxila and Dera Ghazi Khan and seven in other parts of the province.“The construction of three of the 16 factories is at an advanced stage, so they are likely to start production by the end of this year,” a source in the cement industry told Dawn. He said the new factories were being constructed along the limestone range from Salt Range to Kalabagh, Taxila-Karak-Kohat and DG Khan.“Construction work on the new factories was launched after each establishment acquired two NOCs -- permission for building and limestone leasing rights,” he added. To a question, he said except one, all other factories were being established by the existing cement companies.The Punjab government had earlier issued 22 NOCs for setting up cement factories while ensuring that no unit was established in the areas declared “negative” by a study, including Kallar Kahar, as the underground water had fast depleted.According to the study, the Salt Range area had been found as an ideal location as almost all the key raw materials, including limestone, clay and gypsum, were available there.The minister further said 20 agreements were signed at the Dubai International Expo (World Business Conference) for investment in Punjab. “These agreements will result in an investment of Rs45bn in the province,” Mr Iqbal added.He directed the PBIT to expedite the implementation of these agreements and provide all possible facilities to the companies investing in various sectors in the province. Punjab had been made a hub of domestic and foreign investment in the 10 Special Economic Zones being set up here.“More than Rs350bn has been invested in Punjab during the last three and a half years,” he claimed.