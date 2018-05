RANCHI: Sixteen people have been arrested over gangrape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand, police said. The minor was burnt alive inside her home on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her a night before.The case was filed against 20 accused of which four are still missing, a senior police officer said. The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of the state. The girl's family said the four men, allegedly drunk, kidnapped the girl on Thursday night from her house when everyone was away at a wedding. The men allegedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.When the girl's father went to the village council head and other members of the panchayat, the accused men were let off after a punishment of 100 sit-ups and a fine of Rs. 50,000. The action will also be taken against the village council leaders for asking the family to "settle the issue".The accused, enraged over the girl's family for approaching the village council, barged into the 16-year-old's home, beat her parents and then set her on fire, the family said.The district administration has announced a financial support of Rs. 2.5 lakh to the victim's family.The horrific incident emerges at a time there is public anger over child rapes this year, beginning with the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.Last month, the public outrage forced the government to include death as one of the penalties for raping children.More stories from Incredible India where the animals run free to rape and terrorize women and kids.