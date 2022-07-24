15k documents of PAF stolen as per indian media.

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
This is the news:
I have seen indian propagandists doing propaganda about it on telegram. But even if we put their propaganda on a side we had breach in finance division. And PAF in past.
I have even seen blueprints of Super Mushaak being put on Telegrams. And a lot of other stuff. But nothing has been done by babus on our side in terms if defensive measures.
Now it is clear that breach happened due to malware being sent through phishing email. We need to educate employees of institutions about severity of this matter and tactics strategies used by the enemy.
As for identity of one of the hackers it was shared with @Amaa'n.
Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to hackers - The Sunday Guardian Live
As per claims by Pak and Chinese officials, close to 15,000 files have been compromised. New Delhi: In an incident that was stopped from being reported widely, critical military information related to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been stolen from computer systems installed at the PAF...
www.sundayguardianlive.com
