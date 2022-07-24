What's new

15k documents of PAF stolen as per indian media.

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,717
10
3,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is the news:

www.sundayguardianlive.com

Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to hackers - The Sunday Guardian Live

As per claims by Pak and Chinese officials, close to 15,000 files have been compromised. New Delhi: In an incident that was stopped from being reported widely, critical military information related to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been stolen from computer systems installed at the PAF...
www.sundayguardianlive.com

I have seen indian propagandists doing propaganda about it on telegram. But even if we put their propaganda on a side we had breach in finance division. And PAF in past.

I have even seen blueprints of Super Mushaak being put on Telegrams. And a lot of other stuff. But nothing has been done by babus on our side in terms if defensive measures.

Now it is clear that breach happened due to malware being sent through phishing email. We need to educate employees of institutions about severity of this matter and tactics strategies used by the enemy.


As for identity of one of the hackers it was shared with @Amaa'n.
 
T4Tango

T4Tango

FULL MEMBER
Dec 11, 2021
141
0
161
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
This is the news:

www.sundayguardianlive.com

Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to hackers - The Sunday Guardian Live

As per claims by Pak and Chinese officials, close to 15,000 files have been compromised. New Delhi: In an incident that was stopped from being reported widely, critical military information related to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been stolen from computer systems installed at the PAF...
www.sundayguardianlive.com

I have seen indian propagandists doing propaganda about it on telegram. But even if we put their propaganda on a side we had breach in finance division. And PAF in past.

I have even seen blueprints of Super Mushaak being put on Telegrams. And a lot of other stuff. But nothing has been done by babus on our side in terms if defensive measures.

Now it is clear that breach happened due to malware being sent through phishing email. We need to educate employees of institutions about severity of this matter and tactics strategies used by the enemy.


As for identity of one of the hackers it was shared with @Amaa'n.
Click to expand...
PAF has it`s own Cyber Wing.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,717
10
3,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
T4Tango said:
PAF has it`s own Cyber Wing.
Click to expand...
PAF has it's cyber wing but those are offensive ones. Even APT level groups are working against India and are allegedly backed by Pakistani state but we need more defensive measures not just offensive ones.

And above that Pakistan should raise this issue and counter indian propaganda on international level.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,919
9
22,472
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
This is the news:

www.sundayguardianlive.com

Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to hackers - The Sunday Guardian Live

As per claims by Pak and Chinese officials, close to 15,000 files have been compromised. New Delhi: In an incident that was stopped from being reported widely, critical military information related to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been stolen from computer systems installed at the PAF...
www.sundayguardianlive.com

I have seen indian propagandists doing propaganda about it on telegram. But even if we put their propaganda on a side we had breach in finance division. And PAF in past.

I have even seen blueprints of Super Mushaak being put on Telegrams. And a lot of other stuff. But nothing has been done by babus on our side in terms if defensive measures.

Now it is clear that breach happened due to malware being sent through phishing email. We need to educate employees of institutions about severity of this matter and tactics strategies used by the enemy.


As for identity of one of the hackers it was shared with @Amaa'n.
Click to expand...
Problem isnt just about hacking but also about how far our institutions have been infiltrated by the CIA and RAW.
Indian NSA is a clear example of this. Remember that Brig who was caught working for a foreign intelligence agency? It is believed that he leaked the information of Pakistan's only MIRV program Ababeel and compromised it.
The reason Babus are not doing anything about it is that they themselves are compromised and have more stakes outside Pakistan than within. How can such people then be made responsible for Pakistan's security interests is beyond my limited understanding of the matter?
I do sincerely believe that the exchange program with the US should be immediately cut off. I know the military won't be happy about it but this needs to be done ASAP. It is there where links are made and then when the time comes those links are activated case in point what is happening inside Pakistan right now. The question that everyone keeps asking "IK was the PM then who were the Americans addressing to when they said if this is done all will be forgiven"
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,717
10
3,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
One person of that group is exposed already. His details are available, works for Govt of India. Why can't we force interpol and get him arrested for criminal conduct ?
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
831
0
588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is exactly the problem, instead of implementing counter measures the top administration try to hide facts to save their necks from humiliation. That results in more damage done by the enemy instead of fixing the breach of cybersecurity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Dark Elephant ! Another group of Indian hackers exposed on decade-long attacks against China,Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
481
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
StraightEdge
  • Article
Putin May Be Winning the Information War Outside of the U.S. and Europe
Replies
1
Views
246
hualushui
H
arjunk
Data of over 500 Million Facebook users leaked, including phone numbers, full names, location, email address, and biographical information
Replies
8
Views
1K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. reveals Russian plot to use fake video as pretense for Ukraine invasion
Replies
6
Views
402
Englishman
Englishman
Bratva
Indian hackers target Pakistani Strategic Organizations
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom