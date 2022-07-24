15k documents of PAF stolen as per indian media.

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:



Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to hackers - The Sunday Guardian Live As per claims by Pak and Chinese officials, close to 15,000 files have been compromised. New Delhi: In an incident that was stopped from being reported widely, critical military information related to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been stolen from computer systems installed at the PAF...

I have seen indian propagandists doing propaganda about it on telegram. But even if we put their propaganda on a side we had breach in finance division. And PAF in past.



I have even seen blueprints of Super Mushaak being put on Telegrams. And a lot of other stuff. But nothing has been done by babus on our side in terms if defensive measures.



Now it is clear that breach happened due to malware being sent through phishing email. We need to educate employees of institutions about severity of this matter and tactics strategies used by the enemy.





Problem isnt just about hacking but also about how far our institutions have been infiltrated by the CIA and RAW.Indian NSA is a clear example of this. Remember that Brig who was caught working for a foreign intelligence agency? It is believed that he leaked the information of Pakistan's only MIRV program Ababeel and compromised it.The reason Babus are not doing anything about it is that they themselves are compromised and have more stakes outside Pakistan than within. How can such people then be made responsible for Pakistan's security interests is beyond my limited understanding of the matter?I do sincerely believe that the exchange program with the US should be immediately cut off. I know the military won't be happy about it but this needs to be done ASAP. It is there where links are made and then when the time comes those links are activated case in point what is happening inside Pakistan right now. The question that everyone keeps asking "IK was the PM then who were the Americans addressing to when they said if this is done all will be forgiven"