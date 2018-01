159 weapons snatched in Valley in 3 years: Govt

In all, 159 weapons and 102 shells/grenades were snatched besides more than Rs 1 crore was looted in the Valley in the past three years.



This was informed by the government in a written reply to MLC Vikram Randhawa’s question in the Legislative Council on Thursday.



Of the total weaponry snatched, 76 weapons have been recovered so far while not even a single grenade has been recovered. The weapons snatched include 35 AK rifles, 44 INSAS rifles, 43 self-loading rifles, one light machine gun, five 303 rifles, one gas gun, 12 pistols, one pica gun, two UMG guns, one AR-41 rifle along with ammunition and 102 tear shells. The government informed that 90 accused persons had been arrested in these connections while static guards had been sensitised to remain extra vigilant so that the anti-national elements do not succeed in snatching weapons.