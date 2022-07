158 BRT buses to be sold to private company for just Rs288, Rs144 each

158 BRT buses to be sold to private company for just Rs288, Rs144​

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital city will be handed over to a private company at extremely low prices after 10 years.Chief Executive Officer Trans Peshawar Fayyaz Khan told Geo News that the buses that have been used for 12 years or have covered about 1.2 million kilometres will be given to the private company as part of the agreement. He added that this will not affect the government in any way.The company will buy the 18-metre-long buses for just Rs288 while the 12-metre-long ones for just Rs144. The original price of a single bus is Rs40 million. The agreement between the private company and Trans Peshawar took place two years ago, according to which the buses will be handed over to the company after 12 years. The KP government bought 158 BRT buses for Rs4.23 billion. According to international standards, there is a fixed period during which the buses can be operated.Lahore Metro Bus Service was started in 2013 what if they would have sold these busses at same price in 2025??