At least 150 Saudi royals have coronavirus as patients are moved out of top hospitals to make way for ‘the elite’

UP TO 150 MEMBERS OF THE SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on Using Face Coverings to Slow Spread of COVID-19

CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple cloth face covering can help slow the spread of the virus by those infected and by those who do not exhibit symptoms.

Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items. Guides are offered by the CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face coverings should be washed regularly. A washing machine will suffice.

Practice safe removal of face coverings by not touching eyes, nose, and mouth, and wash hands immediately after removing the covering.

World Health Organization advice for avoiding spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Clean hands frequently with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.

Wash hands after coughing or sneezing; when caring for the sick; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands are visibly dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your hands, nose and mouth. Do not spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Avoid close contact with others if you have any symptoms.

Stay at home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and runny nose, to avoid potential spread of the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you develop serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical care early and contact local health authorities in advance.

Note any recent contact with others and travel details to provide to authorities who can trace and prevent spread of the disease.

Stay up to date on COVID-19 developments issued by health authorities and follow their guidance.

Healthy individuals only need to wear a mask if taking care of a sick person.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning.

Do not touch the mask while wearing it. Clean hands if you touch the mask.

Learn how to properly put on, remove and dispose of masks. Clean hands after disposing of the mask.

Do not reuse single-use masks.

Regularly washing bare hands is more effective against catching COVID-19 than wearing rubber gloves.

The COVID-19 virus can still be picked up on rubber gloves and transmitted by touching your face.

Coronavirus Invades Saudi Inner Sanctum