URUMQI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of tourists to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exceeded 150 million last year, up more than 40 percent.making tourism a pillar industry and major source of income for local people, said Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government.The region's government work report has vowed to build Xinjiang into a key area for tourism and a popular destination worldwide.