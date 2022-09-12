What's new

150 Afghans deported after cricket riots.

Flight of falcon

Now this is what I will call a speedy Justice . Sad part is that they will all be deported to Pakistan the very country they hate …. They should be airdropped over Kabul.

UAE Deports Over 150 Afghan Nationals For Attacking Pakistani Fans After Losing Cricket Match Against Pakistan - The Pakistan Frontier

Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s victory against the Afghanistan cricket team on 7th September 2022, Afghan nationals in UAE supporting their cricket team lost their temperament and attacked Pakistani cricket fans. The destructive attack damaged the stadium and properties of the UAE government...
waz

waz

Now this is what I will call a speedy Justice . Sad part is that they will all be deported to Pakistan the very country they hate …. They should be airdropped over Kabul.

UAE Deports Over 150 Afghan Nationals For Attacking Pakistani Fans After Losing Cricket Match Against Pakistan - The Pakistan Frontier

Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s victory against the Afghanistan cricket team on 7th September 2022, Afghan nationals in UAE supporting their cricket team lost their temperament and attacked Pakistani cricket fans. The destructive attack damaged the stadium and properties of the UAE government...
Imagine going home to tell your families that their only way of making a good living is gone because of throwing chairs during a cricket match.

Its common for sports fans to get into over enthusiastic fights. Deporting people for these type of incidents is a bit harsh. Hope that the people caught will be let go with a warning.
Dude they have been deported!
Do you think the Emirates or any Gulf kingdom stands for this savage behaviour?
 
JackTheRipper

Its common for sports fans to get into over enthusiastic fights. Deporting people for these type of incidents is a bit harsh. Hope that the people caught will be let go with a warning.
Imagine, If these Afghanis beat Indians fan with chairs in India, I can give guarantee, Afghanis were forced to eat Cow Poop and Cow Piss.
 
LakeHawk180

I don’t know. I think they hate Pakistanis specifically for some reason. We don’t have as many afghans as pakistan does, but there are a few large afghan areas in delhi.

I find them to be really great people. Very sociable, does their best to settle in and find productive work. Also quite entrepreneurial.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

In summer heat My big brother used to roam around Lahore city collecting funds for his "Muslim" afghandu brother refugees

Only to see this - now everyone pretty much hates em :lol:
 
PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

They deserved jail sentences for assault & battery before deportation though
Doesn't the UAE behead people for that, or is that just Saudi Arabia?

Imagine, If these Afghanis beat Indians fan with chairs in India, I can give guarantee, Afghanis were forced to eat Cow Poop and Cow Piss.
Afghans openly talk ill of Pakistan while living IN Pakistan and yet we have our social justice warrior giving them ROOM to talk more ill of Pakistan.
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

Its common for sports fans to get into over enthusiastic fights. Deporting people for these type of incidents is a bit harsh. Hope that the people caught will be let go with a warning.
Rule of Law is actually taken very seriously in gulf states with strict punishment given even against minor offences, thats the reason they are so developed is they have zero tolerance any unruly behavior. UAE is actually quite liberal those Afghans were lucky they didn't do it in KSA.
 
Novus ordu seclorum

Its common for sports fans to get into over enthusiastic fights. Deporting people for these type of incidents is a bit harsh. Hope that the people caught will be let go with a warning.
Physical assaults and breaking property are violent crimes. Foreigners, particularly Asian and African labor get deported for far less in the Gulf states. Peacefully demonstrating against an abuse or injustice will get them deported. Thousands want to take their place.
 

