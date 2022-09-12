150 Afghans deported after cricket riots.

Flight of falcon
Now this is what I will call a speedy Justice . Sad part is that they will all be deported to Pakistan the very country they hate …. They should be airdropped over Kabul.
UAE Deports Over 150 Afghan Nationals For Attacking Pakistani Fans After Losing Cricket Match Against Pakistan - The Pakistan Frontier
Following Pakistan Cricket Team’s victory against the Afghanistan cricket team on 7th September 2022, Afghan nationals in UAE supporting their cricket team lost their temperament and attacked Pakistani cricket fans. The destructive attack damaged the stadium and properties of the UAE government...
