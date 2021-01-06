What's new

15 terrorists killed in Baluchistan in multiple operations

Another operation by forces in Balochistan, 6 more terrorists killed


1634994150126.png


Six more terrorists were killed in the operation of the forces in Balochistan, today the number of terrorists killed in various operations has risen to 15.

The latest operation of the security forces was carried out in Jambro area of Harnai where a search operation was conducted on the information of the presence of the hideout of the banned organization.

When the forces arrived, the terrorists opened fire. In retaliation, six terrorists, including the commander, were killed.

Earlier, between Friday and Saturday night, CTD killed nine terrorists of the banned outfit in the Roshi area of Mastung. Nine Kalashnikovs, Prima cards, detonators and RPG rockets, shells and other materials Was taken into custody.

CTD expands investigation by registering FIR of incident, killed terrorists, involved in attacks on security forces, sensitive installations and forces

SAMAA - CTD killed more 6 terrorist in Harnia, Balochistan






QUETTA: (Dunya News) Nine terrorists were killed during a CTD operation in Mastung area of Balochistan. Twenty kilograms of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.


According to the CTD spokesman, an exchange of fire took place during the operation in which nine terrorists were killed and 20 kg of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.

مستونگ میں سی ٹی ڈی کا ایکشن، آپریشن کے دوران فائرنگ کا تبادلہ، 9 دہشتگرد ہلاک (dunyanews.tv)
 
its not possible that terrorists armed with RPG/AKs/Explosives die like chicken without harming next party .if it was this much easy then they were arrested . anyone whom have little guns experience can smell something fishy here .
No, it is very much Possible with right protocols. Western armies have successfully killed many terrorists in hostile areas without a single causality of their own.
 
No, it is very much Possible with right protocols. Western armies have successfully killed many terrorists in hostile areas without a single causality of their own.
For @Imran Khan anything CTD do is fake and their victims are all innocent civilians

He is doing this nonsense since Sahiwal incident. Just because one operation went wrong he believes all the operations by CTD are wrong
 
I guess we will know in due time because if operation are indeed fake than attacks should continue on forces like in the past but if operation is real and terrorists were indeed killed than it should result in attacks on security forces getting low.
 
List 10 incidents where CTD killed unarmed women and Children, I'll wait
Seriously dude, are you that naive or stupid? The very last incident in Afghanistan just before the US last soldiers left a drone strike killed women and children, US list of crimes is as long Epstein's and Weinstein's victims.
 
