Through this initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs: 720,000/- from empanelled hospitals.



The program will provide “Sehat Insaf Card” to 15 million families in the province of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, GB and old districts of FATA through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.



The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stunts, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical / surgical procedures.



The program will also provide Rs: 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital.

