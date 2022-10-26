15 killed, 40 injured in ‘terrorist attack’ in Iran - state news​

I said this In other threads



Similar to other nations In the middle East Iran has its ethnic and religious fault lines



The "opposition" isn't just Murtads and Monarchists who seem to think Iran will be some liberal paradise when they overthrow the Mullahs



The Kurds, Sunni Baloch, Azeri, Arabs (these groups may also have patriotic members also) may all jump on the protests but their is no united opposition, leader, policies or plan beyond let's creat havoc and fassad and here you have one of the consequences