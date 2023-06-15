15 June 2020, 3 Years After Galwan Clash

In Our Program Discourse with Col Asad (Retd) I discussed Galwan Vally clash of 2020 and the lessons learned by the Indian Army and Political Elite.Clausewitz's definition of war as "a continuation of political intercourse, carried on with other means" suggests that political policymakers and the military should have aa close relationship. However, in the case of India, there appears to be a lack of synchronization between the two.The Indian government has denied that China has encroached on Indian territory in Ladakh, despite the fact that the Indian Army has acknowledged that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has occupied 1800 square kilometers of Indian land. This disconnect between the two branches of government could have serious consequences.If the government continues to deny that China has encroached on Indian territory, it could lead to a loss of morale among the Indian troops who are stationed in Ladakh. It could also make it more difficult for the government to negotiate a resolution to the dispute with China.On the other hand, if the government were to acknowledge that China has encroached on Indian territory, it could lead to a public outcry and calls for a more aggressive response from the government. This could put the government in a difficult position, as it would have to balance the need to protect Indian interests with the need to avoid a conflict with China.The lack of synchronization between the Indian government and the Indian Army is a serious concern. It is important for the two branches of government to work together to develop a unified strategy for dealing with the Chinese threat in Ladakh. Otherwise, India could be caught unprepared for a possible conflict with China.Here are some possible reasons for the lack of synchronization between the Indian government and the Indian Army:* *Different priorities:* The government may focus more on economic development and avoiding conflict with China, while the Army may focus more on protecting India's territorial integrity.* *Different cultures:* The government and the Army have different cultures, which can make it difficult for them to communicate effectively.* *Lack of trust:* The government may not trust the Army to act in its best interests, or vice versa.Whatever the reasons, the lack of synchronization between the Indian government and the Indian Army is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. If India is to effectively deal with the Chinese threat in Ladakh, the two branches of government need to work together to develop a unified strategy.