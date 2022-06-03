What's new

15 dead, three missing after torrential rain in southern China

15 dead, three missing after torrential rain in southern China

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.
China-Storm-May28-main1-750

People work in a flooded area in Qiubei County in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, on Friday.


At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported on Saturday.

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.

Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.

Three children were swept away by floodwaters on Friday in Xincheng country in the Guangxi region, authorities said. Two died and one survived.


The storm damaged roads, bridges and telecommunications and power facilities in Yunnan's Qiubei county, which is about 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of the border with Vietnam.

China-floods-July25-main1-750

Rescue workers help an elderly man through the floodwaters.


In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.


Heavy rain started on Thursday evening in Wuping county, which is about 210 kilometres (130 miles) inland from the coastal city of Xiamen.


Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some roads partially washed away.

The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said. More than 1,600 people were evacuated.
 

