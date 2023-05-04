15 days jail in Dhaka for putting up the posters in non-designated spots

নির্দিষ্ট জায়গা ছাড়া অন্য কোথাও পোস্টার লাগালে ১৫ দিনের কারাদণ্ড​

ঢাকা উত্তর সিটি কর্পোরেশনের মেয়র মো. আতিকুল ইসলাম বলেছেন, সিটি করপোরেশনের ঠিক করে দেওয়া জায়গা ছাড়া অন্য কোথাও পোস্টার, ব্যানার, ফেস্টুন, বিলবোর্ড লাগিয়ে কেউ দৃষ্টিদূষণ করলে তার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে।সোমবার মগবাজার চৌরাস্তা ফ্লাইওভারের পিলারে দৃষ্টিনন্দন গ্রাফিতি আর্ট কার্যক্রম উদ্বোধন শে‌ষে সাংবাদিকের সঙ্গে আলাপকালে মেয়র আতিক বলেন, আইন অনুযায়ী অপরাধীকে ন্যূনতম ১৫ দিনের জেল বা ৫ হাজার থেকে ১০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা দিতে হবে।আতিকুল ইসলাম বলেন, 'এই শহর আমাদের। এই শহরকে আমাদেরই রক্ষা করতে হবে। পোস্টার লাগিয়ে আমরা শহরকে দূষিত করছি। আমরা শব্দ করে পরিবেশ দূষিত করছি, বায়ু দূষিত করছি। তাই আগে আমাদের নিজেদেরকে সংশোধন করতে হবে। সরকার বা সিটি কর্পোরেশন জোর করে এসব পরিবর্তন আনতে পারবে না। আমরা সবাই সচেতন হলে সব ঠিক হয়ে যাবে।'মগবাজার চৌরাস্তা ফ্লাইওভারের পিলারে দৃষ্টিনন্দন গ্রাফিতি আর্ট সম্পর্কে তিনি বলেন, 'মগবাজারের এই অংশটি দেখে মনে হতো এখানে কোনো মানুষ থাকে না। আমরা সবাই অমানুষ হয়ে গেছি। আমাদের শিশুরা যে শহরে থাকে, সেই শহর নিয়ে আমার কোনো মাথাব্যথা নেই। আমরা তাদের কী বার্তা দিচ্ছি? পোস্টার লাগিয়ে আমরা এই শহরকে দূষিত করছি।'তিনি আরও বলেন, 'আমরা বিভিন্ন পিলারে সিসি ক্যামেরা লাগাব। জনগণ, কাউন্সিলররা মিলে খেয়াল রাখবেন এই কাজটি [গ্রাফিতি] যেন এখনকার মতো সুন্দর থাকে। কেউ যেন এখানে বাণিজ্যিকভাবে পোস্টার লাগাতে না পারে। পোস্টার লাগাতে চাইলে সিটি কর্পোরেশনের ঠিক করে দেওয়া জায়গায় লাগাতে পারে।'মেয়র আতিক বলেন, উন্নত বিশ্বেও এ ধরনের গ্রাফিতি রয়েছে। আর্জেন্টিনা, ব্রাজিল, ইউরোপীয় দেশ, ওয়াশিংটন ডিসি, নিউইয়র্ক এবং ভারতেও এ ধরনের চিত্রকর্ম দেখা যায়।আতিকুল ইসলাম জানা, প্রত্যেক ওয়ার্ডে পোস্টার সাঁটার জন্য অন্তত পাঁচটি জায়গা বরাদ্দ করা হয়েছে। নির্ধারিত জায়গা ছাড়া অন্য কোথাও পোস্টার লাগানো যাবে না বলে মন্তব্য করেন তিনি।-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation. Atiqul Islam said, action will be taken against anyone who puts up posters, banners, festoons, billboards in places other than the place fixed by the City Corporation.Speaking to the journalist after inaugurating the spectacular graffiti art program on the pillars of Moghbazar Chowrasta flyover on Monday, Mayor Atiq said that according to the law, the criminal should be jailed for a minimum of 15 days or a fine of Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000.Atiqul Islam said, 'This city is ours. We have to protect this city. We are polluting the city by putting up posters. We are polluting the environment by making noise, polluting the air. So first we have to correct ourselves. Neither the government nor the city corporation can force these changes. If we all are aware, everything will be fine.'About the spectacular graffiti art on the pillars of Moghbazar Chowrasta flyover, he said, 'This part of Moghbazar looked like no one lived here. We are all dehumanized. I don't care about the city where our children live. What message are we giving them? We are polluting this city by putting up posters.'He further said, 'We will install CC cameras on various pillars. The public, the councilors will see to it that this work [graffiti] remains as beautiful as it is now. No one can post commercial posters here. If you want to put a poster, you can put it in the place decided by the city corporation.Mayor Atiq said that there is such decorative graffiti in the developed world as well. Such paintings are also seen in Argentina, Brazil, European countries, Washington DC, New York and India.Atiqul Islam Jana, at least five places have been allocated for posting posters in each ward. He commented that posters cannot be placed anywhere other than the designated place.