15 commandos and a driver of the bus carrying them were killed when Naxals triggered an IED blast in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

1AM -4 AM: Maoists torch 27 vehicles as bait 12 PM: C-60 commando (Quick Action Response Team) leave headquarters to inspect the spot where 27 vehicles were torched 12 PM: Maoists tipped off an approaching vehicle 12 PM: Vehicle carrying commandos refuel their vehicle 12 - 1 PM: Maoists trigger IED blast and ambushed 12-1 PM: Many casualties reported 12- 1 PM: Exchange of fire between security personnel and Naxals