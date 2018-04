1: Why is the Western State funded Media like VOA, RFL and BBC especially their Pashtu services so actively engineering Pashteen as the "leader of Pashtuns" which isn't true because the "Red" Socialists are a tiny minority. Why is their official social media running from the United States?



2: Why is PTM not using appropriate democratic channels to state their demands via elected officials as opposed to protests - why are protests their instrument of choice, even when the state acting patiently?



3: Why does PTM blast Pakistani Armed Forces but chooses to maintain a mysterious silence on Pashtuns murdered by Americans and their Afghani surrogate Army, for instance the massacre in Kunduz?



4: If PTM says that its an apolitical organisation, then why is it acting in conjunction with PKMAP which denies FATA their constitutional rights?



5: Why are so many Afghan refugees turning up at PTM events and carrying out anti Pakistan propaganda in the West, is this a coincidence?



7: What is the relationship between PTM & US funded NGOs like the one run by Gulalai Ismail, her sister and the one run by Ammar Jan's mother, because all of them are vehemently involved in the movement - is there more going on than they choose to let on?



8: PTM has a clear Socialist, Marxist agenda and it is actively cooperating with the likes of Awami Workers Party (Communists). How can then it claim to represent the interests of all Pakistanis?



9: Demining of FATA, Commission on Missing Persons, Reduction in checkposts, Naqeeb Mehsud case are already being taken care of. Why is PTM continuing its protest then?



10: Is it a coincidence that all of Pakistan's ill wishers like Hussain Haqqani, Altaf Hussain, Tariq Fatah, Baloch ethnofascists, India Media, Afghan President and Western Media backing PTM all at once?



11: PTM = PMLN's plan B and their objective is to build pressure and security challenges for the national security community. Why are Sharifs lending his vocal support?



12: Why does PTM oppose checkposts which stop terrorism, smuggling, human trafficking, narcotics and illegal immigration?



13: Why does PTM claim that APS was carried out by the Army and not by the TTP despite it being in established fact? - what are they trying to achieve?



14: Why does PTM disown thousands of Pashtuns who died protecting Pakistan and those who died in the US drone strikes?



15: Why does PTM fail to condemn TTP, but instead chooses to blame Pakistan Army for everything? - is there agenda at work here?

Click to expand...