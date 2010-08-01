What's new

142 F-35s were delivered in 2021

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,511
2
11,414
Country
United States
Location
United States
WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin delivered three more F-35s than planned in 2021, handing over a total of 142 Joint Strike Fighters to US and international customers as the company continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was able to exceed its goal of 139 F-35s for 2021 due to the “efforts and dedication” of its suppliers and workforce “combined with the efficiencies of digital engineering,” Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed’s vice president of the F-35 program, said in a statement to Breaking Defense.

The three additional jets delivered in 2021 will count towards this year’s production goal, which remains at 151 to 153 jets, according to Lockheed spokesman Brett Ashworth.

https://breakingdefense.com/2022/01/lockheed-martin-beat-its-f-35-delivery-goal-for-2021/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
Turkey - Air Force
Replies
10
Views
8K
Babur Han
Babur Han

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom