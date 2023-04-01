140 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed In Week Of Resistance Attacks - Bangladesh Defence Journal At least 140 Myanmar junta forces were killed over the past seven days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on junta targets across the country including Kayah, Kachin, Karen and Chin states and Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions. Ten resistance...

Over 90 soldiers were killed and more than 50 were injured during three days of clashes in Demoso Township, Kayah State from March 20 to 23 when several resistance groups including the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and the Karenni Army (KA) attacked three military battalions occupying Daw Ta Ma Gyi Village in the township, said the KNDF. In the intense clashes, resistance groups seized a large number of military weapons and ammunition along with the bodies of several dead junta troops. Five resistance fighters were also killed during the fights. In retribution, the junta used fighter jets and helicopter gunships to bomb Daw Ta Ma Gyi Village on March 24 and 25, though the village had no military value as a target. More than 100 houses burned down in the junta air strikes, said the KNDF.On March 26, at least 15 junta forces were killed and many others injured in Kawkareik and Myawaddy townships, Karen State when combined resistance groups simultaneously raided five junta bases including two military battalions and a police station, said PDF group Galon Column, which joined the attacks. After facing attacks, the junta used Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter gunships to attack the resistance forces, resulting in resistance and civilian casualties.On March 24, at least 13 junta troops were killed in Matupi Township, southern Chin State when Chin National Army (CNA) and Chinland Defense Force-Matupi (CDF-Matupi) fighters ambushed junta forces and three military vehicles on the Matupi-Paletwa highway, said CDF-Matupi. Three shootouts broke out on the road after the regime forces faced the resistance groups’ land-mine ambush. A resistance fighter was injured in the incident. The junta forces have faced resistance attacks since March 22, when vehicles attempting to transport rations to the Htel Bwe junta outpost were attacked on the highway.On March 25, Myanmar junta fighter jets bombed two villages in Shwegu Township, Kachin State, damaging four civilian structures including homes and a community hall and killing five cows belonging to the residents, said PDF-Shwegu. The air strikes came after a military detachment of Infantry Battalion 77 faced two days of attacks by PDF-Shwegu and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) on March 23 and 24.On March 23, a deputy battalion commander was seriously injured when the KIA and PDF-Shwegu attacked the military detachment as it was attacking Hngat Tadar Village in the township, reported Kachin Waves, a local Kachin media outlet. The resistance groups also attacked junta forces that burned a house in Nat Lan Village in the township on March 24. However, details of military casualties were unknown.Many junta forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region March 24, when Mingin PDF (Taungdwin Region) conducted a series of four attacks using landmines and improvised mortar rounds against a military detachment that had been raiding villages and looting houses, the PDF group said.On March 26, local PDF group Sagaing’s Comrades Without Borders said it and another resistance group used land mines to ambush two military vehicles from three locations in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region. The vehicles were ambushed while traveling from Sar Taung Police outpost to Ohn Taw Village. Some junta forces are believed to have been killed or injured as vehicles were damaged by the attacks.