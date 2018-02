He said the veto power being exercised by members of the Security Council, who have been anonymously blocking the designation of several terrorists without giving any explanation.

Though Akbaruddin did not mention the name of any country, it is well known that China in the past has used its veto power when it came to designating terrorists or extremist groups having links with the Pakistani establishment.

Akbaruddin said there were 14 sanctions committees, which cumulatively listed 678 individuals and 385 entities subject to such measures.

“It is in this spirit that my country along with so many others has called for the reform of the Security Council,” Akbaruddin said.