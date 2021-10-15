14 TEJAS FLY PAST TODAY & ELEPHANT WALK VEDIO.........wow

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,659
- -15
- Country
-
- Location
-
The rapidity in which this member tries to spam PDF with Indian propaganda delusional content doesn’t leave him time to post intelligent or readable posts.Video*
Not vedio
35 Years and billions of dollars for photo op! Is this the total number of operational Tejas after 35 years?WOW, Omg amazing video, can't believe my eyes this is finally happening after 35 Years.
Poorly executed by the IAF - the positioning of the aircraft is poor within each chevron and the timing/sequencing of the third chevron sucked big time.
Only an Indian can ask for it, feeling thirsty?jeff bhai susu karne ka time aaya
An incompetent Mirage, a wishful Grippen, a history that's always in making... Welcome truck-riders! It's good to see you fly sometimes. Just don't pollute Indian skyline. It looks beautiful when you don't try.