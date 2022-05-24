14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old suspect was fatally wounded by responding law enforcers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Another 18 years old shooter, sad.
FBI undercovers most review they manuals of how infiltrate when dangerous people reach majority of age.
They are inciting crime through bots and undercovers in internet. Maybe that can work in some cases to avoid crimes and get information, but clearly it's dangerous with some people, people are not machines, they are sometimes unpredictable.
