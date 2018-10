1966: First docking between two spacecraft

1967: Largest rocket

1969: First men on the Moon

1972: Lunar speed record

1973: Largest room in space

1976: First successful Mars lander

1981: First reusable spacecraft

1985: Most people in a single spacecraft

1990: Largest space telescope

1997: First Mars rover

2005: Most remote planetary landing



2011: Largest space station

2015: Most applications for an astronaut selection process