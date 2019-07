this little rascal should also be responsible for people dying in Thar! Which he is due to his, his father, moms and grandpa's neglect...



As for Rashid...he just got the ministry and blaming him shows this rascal is clueless how blames should work..Coz his whole family hasnt been openly blamed for Sindh!





That would be those who have been in railway for decades and still didnt manage anything!



Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajeeoon for those who died!

Click to expand...