14 including seven FC personnel martyred in Ormara attack,

'Cowardly act': 14 including seven FC personnel martyred in Ormara attack, says ISPR During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists, says ISPR

A convoy of the FC Balochistan can be seen in this file photo. — The NewsRAWALPINDI: Fourteen, including seven FC personnel, were martyred on Thursday during an encounter with a large number of terrorists near Ormara on the Coastal Highway, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.The incident took place when a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi, the ISPR said.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack. He expressed grief and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred, according to Radio Pakistan."He commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, lauded the services of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls," stated Radio Pakistan."Security Forces responded effectively, ensured [the] security of the OGDCL [personnel], and managed their safe exit from the area," the military's media wing said.During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists."As a result of this encounter, seven brave soldiers of [Frontier Corps] Balochistan and seven security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced shahadat," it said.Subedar Abid Hussain from LayyahNaik Muhammad Anwar from SibiLance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed from DG KhanSepoy Muhammad Naveed from ChakwalLance Naik Abdul Latif from PishinSepoy Muhammad Waris from MianwaliSepoy Imran Khan from Lakki MarwatHavaldar (retd) Samandar Khan from Lakki MarwatMuhammad Fawad Ullah from Lakki MarwatAtta Ullah from DIKWaris Khan from TankAbdul Nafay from KohatShakir ullah from KohatAbid Hussain from Bannu"Such Cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability, and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed," the ISRP vowed.Moreover, these acts can not subdue the resolve of our forces which are determined to defend the motherland, even at the cost of their lives, the military's media wing said.Security forces have cordoned off the complete area and a search for terrorists is underway, it added.Reacting to the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the was a sign that enemies were against the prosperity of the province.Loss of precious law enforcement lives on Balochistan Coastal highway is a clear sign the enemy does not want Balochistan and its people to prosper....