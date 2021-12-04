What's new

14 arrested for LA smash-and-grab robberies all released on zero-bail policies

O

Oldman1

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2011
7,994
1
3,646
Country
United States
Location
United States
Remember that one guy who drove over people was released with only $1000 bail? This gets better. Don't have to pay bail at all! So even if you stole more than the $950 value of goods and get caught (less than $950 you be ok), you will be released very soon.

nypost.com

14 arrested for LA smash-and-grab robberies all released on zero-bail policies

Over a dozen suspects tied to the spate of nearly a dozen smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles were busted but then quickly released due to zero-bail policies.
nypost.com nypost.com


Over a dozen suspects tied to the spate of nearly a dozen smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles were busted but then quickly released due to zero-bail policies, which has left the LAPD’s top cop frustrated.

The 14 arrests followed a “rash” of 11 “flash-mob type” raids in which nearly $350,000 in goods was swiped in just 10 days in the City of Angels last month, with the last on Nov. 28, LAPD chief Michel Moore said Thursday.

“All of the suspects taken into custody are out of custody,” Moore complained, blaming “zero-bail criteria” for the release of all but one, who was a juvenile.

“There’s criminal elements that are recognizing that condition and are capitalizing on it,” he warned of crooks emboldened by the soft-touch approach.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,443
70
49,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Oldman1 said:
Remember that one guy who drove over people was released with only $1000 bail? This gets better. Don't have to pay bail at all! So even if you stole more than the $950 value of goods and get caught (less than $950 you be ok), you will be released very soon.

nypost.com

14 arrested for LA smash-and-grab robberies all released on zero-bail policies

Over a dozen suspects tied to the spate of nearly a dozen smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles were busted but then quickly released due to zero-bail policies.
nypost.com nypost.com


Over a dozen suspects tied to the spate of nearly a dozen smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles were busted but then quickly released due to zero-bail policies, which has left the LAPD’s top cop frustrated.

The 14 arrests followed a “rash” of 11 “flash-mob type” raids in which nearly $350,000 in goods was swiped in just 10 days in the City of Angels last month, with the last on Nov. 28, LAPD chief Michel Moore said Thursday.

“All of the suspects taken into custody are out of custody,” Moore complained, blaming “zero-bail criteria” for the release of all but one, who was a juvenile.

“There’s criminal elements that are recognizing that condition and are capitalizing on it,” he warned of crooks emboldened by the soft-touch approach.
Click to expand...
Oh man lawless by the day. I seriously do not understand the mentality of their law courts. This will only embolden people.
I don't blame when people turn to this;


1638626990899.png

1638627032299.png
 
O

Oldman1

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2011
7,994
1
3,646
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.dailynews.com

California should eliminate cash bail: Gavin Newsom

Today in America, people are in jail solely because they don’t have enough money. They haven’t been convicted of anything — they simply can’t afford to pay pre-trial bail. Over-incarceration has fa…
www.dailynews.com www.dailynews.com
waz said:
Oh man lawless by the day. I seriously do not understand the mentality of their law courts. This will only embolden people.
I don't blame when people turn to this;


View attachment 798847
View attachment 798848
Click to expand...
Will keep on going until something bad happens like one of them driving over people and people start questioning why he or she wasn't in jail for previous serious offenses. Ah Deathwish, the good old days when dealing with very high crime during the 70s and 80s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom