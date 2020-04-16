138 children raped in last 4 months in Bangladesh : Report

http://www.thedailystar.net/country/138-children-raped-4-months-report-1226386
A total of 138 children were raped in the last four months in Bangladesh, a child rights forum said today and unveiled a report in this regard.
In addition, 95 children were killed – among which 23 were found dead after abduction and 23 others killed by their parents – during the same period.
The government and the law enforcers' role are not enough to protect the children from tortures and exploitations, alleged Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum.
Shahid Mahmud, director of rights forum, unveiled the periodical report at a press conference at Sagor-Runi Auditorium at Dhaka Reporters Unity today.
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) full member Kazi Reazul Hoque also pointed out government’s failure to protect children and urged for a separate child rights commission.
