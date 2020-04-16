138 children raped in last 4 months in Bangladesh : Report

Madrasa teacher detained for ‘raping’ 7-yr- old child in Benapole A Madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Bhaberber village of Sharsha upazila in Jashore.

Rise of child rapes in country

25th January 2021A Madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Bhaberber village of Sharsha upazila in Jashore.The accused was identified as Salman Rafsi, teacher of Bhaberber Madrasa.Victim’s father said the child went to the Madrasa around 9am where Salman raped her after the classes ended and other students left, reports UNB.The girl was bleeding when she returned home and disclosed the matter to her parents, he said.The victim was sent to Jashore General Hospital with severe wounds. Later, her father filed a case at the Benapole Port police station in this regard.Overall, 1,627 incidents of rape were documented last year. 53 of the victims were killed after the incident and 14 of the victims took their own lives, according to the data of ASK.The data was collected from various newspaper reports. But the actual number is believed to be higher, because many of the victims choose not to report fearing their safety.Bangladesh amended the law to ensure the death penalty for rape last November amid countrywide outrage sparked by gang rape incidents in Sylhet MC College hostel and Noakhali.The cabinet approved the amendment on 12 October last year. A day later, the president promulgated an ordinance in this regard.Between 13 Oct and 31 Dec, a staggering 160 incidents of rape were reported, ASK said.Perpetrators are rarely held to account. The Human Rights Watch said the conviction rate for rape in Bangladesh is below one per cent.