What's new

138 children raped in last 4 months in Bangladesh : Report

L

Luffy 500

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 2, 2012
5,562
2
7,420
http://www.thedailystar.net/country/138-children-raped-4-months-report-1226386



A total of 138 children were raped in the last four months in Bangladesh, a child rights forum said today and unveiled a report in this regard.

In addition, 95 children were killed – among which 23 were found dead after abduction and 23 others killed by their parents – during the same period.

The government and the law enforcers' role are not enough to protect the children from tortures and exploitations, alleged Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum.

Shahid Mahmud, director of rights forum, unveiled the periodical report at a press conference at Sagor-Runi Auditorium at Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) full member Kazi Reazul Hoque also pointed out government’s failure to protect children and urged for a separate child rights commission.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,213
14
4,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You should check rape rate in Islamic republic of Pakistan or Iran or Iraq. Rape has nothing to do with Secular or a religious state.
 
Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
5,155
61
14,112
Country
France
Location
France
What does exactly liberalism and secularism have to do with rapes of poor children ?
What a retard thread,but I wasn't surprised when I saw who posted it....
-
Yesterday,my neighbor's dog died,it's probably the french secularism and liberalism that killed him. lol.
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2013
7,316
7
11,571
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Like many have mentioned, Not surprised who the OP is with his sick and twisted mind.. Can't fathom what he's doing in secular and liberal Bangladesh when he can join his ISIS bothers in the Middle East and do us all a favour.. :coffee:

jammersat said:
i heard sri lanka is a hotspot for australian tourists because of its secular nature
Click to expand...
Not just with Aussies.. Been a top 10 travel destination for 4 consecutive years now

https://defence.pk/threads/sri-lanka-through-outside-eyes.420546/

Sorry to be off topic btw..
 
Last edited:
B

Baibars_1260

FULL MEMBER
Sep 12, 2020
1,306
0
1,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
en.prothomalo.com

Madrasa teacher detained for ‘raping’ 7-yr- old child in Benapole

A Madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Bhaberber village of Sharsha upazila in Jashore.
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

Madrasa teacher detained for ‘raping’ 7-yr- old child in Benapole

25th January 2021

A Madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Bhaberber village of Sharsha upazila in Jashore.

The accused was identified as Salman Rafsi, teacher of Bhaberber Madrasa.

Victim’s father said the child went to the Madrasa around 9am where Salman raped her after the classes ended and other students left, reports UNB.

The girl was bleeding when she returned home and disclosed the matter to her parents, he said.

The victim was sent to Jashore General Hospital with severe wounds. Later, her father filed a case at the Benapole Port police station in this regard.

Rise of child rapes in country

According to the data compiled by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and December last year, 1,018 children became victims of rape but only 683 cases were filed. Surprisingly, 116 of the victims were aged 6 years or lower.

Overall, 1,627 incidents of rape were documented last year. 53 of the victims were killed after the incident and 14 of the victims took their own lives, according to the data of ASK.
The data was collected from various newspaper reports. But the actual number is believed to be higher, because many of the victims choose not to report fearing their safety.
Bangladesh amended the law to ensure the death penalty for rape last November amid countrywide outrage sparked by gang rape incidents in Sylhet MC College hostel and Noakhali.
The cabinet approved the amendment on 12 October last year. A day later, the president promulgated an ordinance in this regard.
Between 13 Oct and 31 Dec, a staggering 160 incidents of rape were reported, ASK said.
Perpetrators are rarely held to account. The Human Rights Watch said the conviction rate for rape in Bangladesh is below one per cent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
Homo Sapiens
India’s Toilet Race Failing as Villages Don’t Use Them
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
L
  • Locked
A Zillion reasons to escape from India
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
9K
lem34
L
Ali.009
Escape from India
Replies
12
Views
36K
Awesome
Awesome
Ali.009
Another face
Replies
0
Views
3K
Ali.009
Ali.009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom