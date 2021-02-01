1364 pumps illegally selling Iranian smuggled petrol in Punjab, MPs told



The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum was Monday informed that smuggled Iranian High Speed Diesel is 19.5 per cent of total demand whereas just in Punjab 1364 petrol pumps are illegally selling smuggled petrol.





The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, directed that in order to protect precious lives, all ‘C’ category mines in Balochistan, which are the riskiest, must be upgraded to category ‘B’ or be shut down





While being briefed on the current situation of pending issue between federal and Sindh governments for laying 17km gas pipeline of imported gas; the Committee was informed that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) laid the subject pipeline on December 22, 2020. The Committee took up the issue of the supply of gas to Sui residents and directed the Ministry to write to PPL regarding this and submit a compliance report.





Discussing the progress of exploration of Kohlu block, the Committee was informed that last extension was granted w.e.f 01 January, 2020 for a period of two years; in order to enable the company to discharge its minimum work obligations which have been pending since a long time due to the volatile law and order situation in the area. It was informed that the seismic survey of the block will begin during the ongoing month. OGDCL has reported that as an operator of the block it has been continuously pursuing the concerned authorities for provision of security clearance cover for immediate commencement of exploration activities in the area. The Committee directed that all out efforts must be made to ensure that work commences at the earliest and that a monthly progress report must be submitted to the Committee.



Senator Mir Kabeer said that gas is being extracted from Qalat and Sui but is not being provided to both the areas. Senator Shamim Afridi said that the entire gas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being provided to Punjab.





While being briefed on actions taken by the Petroleum Division to curb the smuggling of POL products and the action taken by the Petroleum Division in the light of the directives of the Prime Minister; the Committee was informed that following the directives issued by the Prime Minister against fuel smuggling and illegal fuel distribution in the country; National Taskforce has been constituted with the Chief Minister and Home Secretary as conveners. The Committee was further informed that smuggled Iranian diesel fulfills 19.5 per cent of total demand. The committee was informed that in Punjab smuggled petrol is being sold on 1364 pumps. It was informed that operation against the oil smuggling has been started from January 13, 2021 and in the first phase action is being taken against the pumps in Punjab, Sindh and KP.



Mir Kabeer said that in Balochistan 2.2 million people are related to the business of Iranian oil. Instead of banning the illegal smuggling the business needs to be regularized. However, his view point was disagreed by Nauman Wazir. Senator Mohsin Aziz said that smuggling cannot be legalized.



