$135 million remittance received in 25 days of November

The government and the central bank have taken several initiatives including relaxation of various conditions, waiver of charge fees to increase remittances through legal channels. Still there is no positive response. In other words, the income of expatriates in the legal way is continuously decreasing. However, according to the data of Bangladesh Bank, in the first 25 days of this month, expatriates have sent remittances to the country of 134 million 71 million US dollars. If this trend continues, the expatriate income will reach 1.6 billion dollars at the end of November.On Sunday (November 27), the central bank said that out of the amount of remittances received on November 25, 23.4 million dollars came through state-owned banks, 2.88 million dollars through a specialized bank, 107.98 million dollars came through private banks and 4.4 million USD remittance came through foreign banks.In February last year, remittances came in at 149.44 million US dollars. After that, the remittance flow fluctuated, but the remittance flow did not decrease as much as last October. Last October, remittances came in at 1.525 billion US dollars, which was the lowest in 8 consecutive months. In October 2021, remittances reached 1.64 billion 69 million dollars.On the 25th day of this November, the largest number of remittances came through Islami Bank. 32.88 million dollars came through the bank. After that, Agrani Bank received 9.6 million dollars, Dutch Bangla Bank 8.55 million dollars, Sonali Bank 8.14 million dollars and Al Arafa Islami Bank received 6.45 million dollars.Meanwhile, after the message from various quarters that 'unless money laundering and black money is reduced, remittances will not increase even through legal means', Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was formed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in a new strategy to prevent hundi. BFIU temporarily suspended withdrawal of remittances sent through Hundi to 230 beneficiaries recently.